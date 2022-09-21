Critical Survey: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 6 3 0 2.20

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $100.15, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.51 Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.11 $11.37 billion $6.22 10.56

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 22.93% 16.09% 0.85%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Oxford Bank on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

