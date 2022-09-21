Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE CRT opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 286.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

