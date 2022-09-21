Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Increased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $104,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 31,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,928. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

