Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Financial Contrast

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 5.68% 38.25% 2.93% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -21.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2,298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Curative Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 2.19 $2.08 million $0.19 39.63 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cryo-Cell International and Curative Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cryo-Cell International presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Cryo-Cell International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cryo-Cell International is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

