CUDOS (CUDOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $396,612.00

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $21.10 million and $396,612.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,041,267 coins. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
