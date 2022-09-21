Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $214.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.07 and a 200 day moving average of $205.89. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

