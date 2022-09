Curio (CUR) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curio (CUR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Curio has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $60,286.48 and approximately $97.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011000 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00063780 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CurioInvest is an online investment platform that enables investors of all income levels to invest in high-value assets.CurioInvest is using blockchain to disrupt the industry, enabling smaller investors to benefit from the collectable car market. It is also an ideal opportunity for crypto investors to diversify their exposure by investing in tokens backed by a tangible asset. Main functions: Buying CurioInvest voting token for its Aragon DAO – the CURV token. This DAO discusses the proposals with the community. It also runs CURV-holdes events to encourage users to hold CURV and receive CGT awards for this.Also, Aragon DAO allows users to reward the development team through a CUR-tap (from the main pool of CURs that users paid for CURV upon purchase).As the company's projects grow, the CUR token will be used for exchange for CGT at Curio Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.The CGT token has now been released and will be used in the future as a governance token (voting to improve and grow the protocol) in the Curio StableCoin Protocol. The protocol assumes another token – Curio StableCoin (CSC). While we have launched the protocol on the testnet, it will soon be launched on the mainnet. After launching the protocol in the mainnet, CurioInvest will deal with the listing of CSCs on exchanges and also in coin trackers. Governance functions of the CGT token will become available after the launch of the protocol in the mainnet.To summarize the description of the two coins: the CUR token is used as a utility token with different functions (which it already has and future use cases)the CGT token is used as a governance token in the Curio StableCoin Protocol and is an integral part of it. Its function is to vote for improvements to the Curio StableCoin protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.