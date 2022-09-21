Curio (CUR) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curio (CUR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Curio has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $60,286.48 and approximately $97.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005407 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00062422 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007234 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00063780 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.