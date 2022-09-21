Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Down 5.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.50. 1,349,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 964,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

