Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $270.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,074.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.25.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.