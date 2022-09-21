Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $349.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

