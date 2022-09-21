Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
VFL opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
