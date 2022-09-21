Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

VFL opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

