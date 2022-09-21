Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading Down 4.8%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 228,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,510,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

