Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLHTF traded down 0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of 2.07 and a 12 month high of 4.75.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

