DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €8.87 ($9.05) and last traded at €8.95 ($9.13). Approximately 72,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.33 ($9.52).

DIC has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($25.20) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $744.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

