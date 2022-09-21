DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,305. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,343,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

