DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
DICE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,305. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.