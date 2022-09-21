Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 1.4 %

DGLY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

