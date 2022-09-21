Diligent Investors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stellantis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 959,411 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Stellantis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,010,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stellantis Profile

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

