Diligent Investors LLC Buys 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.68 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

