Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

