Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.60. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

