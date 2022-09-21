Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 60,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

