Diligent Investors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,153.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $3,862,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

NYSE SHOP opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

