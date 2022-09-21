Diligent Investors LLC Sells 940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.