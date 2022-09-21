Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 517.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 147,853 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 840,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.