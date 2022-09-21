Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Up to $66.19

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.19, but opened at $68.15. Diodes shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

