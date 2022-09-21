Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,434 ($29.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.31. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,595.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,556.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($77,815.37).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

