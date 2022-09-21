Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $240.65

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.65 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 209.68 ($2.53). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.56), with a volume of 14,917,492 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.17) to GBX 266 ($3.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.50%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

