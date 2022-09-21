Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

