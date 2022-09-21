Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $632.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.55. Domo has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

