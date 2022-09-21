Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $142,742.99 and approximately $371.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.