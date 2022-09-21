Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $142,742.99 and approximately $371.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.