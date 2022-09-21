DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading 0.6% Higher

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.09). 105,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 251,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

DP Poland Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.91. The company has a market cap of £55.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

DP Poland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.