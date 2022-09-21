DraftCoin (DFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,969.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

