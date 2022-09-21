DRIFE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,357.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $459,221.25 and $6,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,273,419 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DRIFE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

