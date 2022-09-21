DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,965. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

