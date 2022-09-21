Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,365 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 145,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 279,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,763. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

