Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 7.77% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $498,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.