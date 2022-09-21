Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.99 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. 222,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

