Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 805,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

