Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. 28,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

