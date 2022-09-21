Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 20,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.