Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 85 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HON traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

