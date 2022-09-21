Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,246. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.68 and its 200-day moving average is $320.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

