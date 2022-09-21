DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Cut by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up about 5.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

