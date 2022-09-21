DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.57

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $11.25. DZS shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 49,620 shares.

DZSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.31.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 34.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 44.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 277.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

