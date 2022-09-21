E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 73,171 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 7.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. 213,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,367. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.