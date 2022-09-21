E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 8,647 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. HUTCHMED comprises 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $12,438,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 6,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,864. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.