E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 2.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEKE. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 532,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of -2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.