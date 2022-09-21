E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech makes up about 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150,159 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $11,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.66.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

