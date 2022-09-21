Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,300.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

