Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.