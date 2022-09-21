Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.
